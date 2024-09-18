A Ghanaian content creator has supported a visually impaired woman who sells sachet water to survive

The content creator, known as Gunshot, and based in Kumasi, presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to the visually impaired woman

In addition to the money, the content creator also presented the struggling street hawker with a variety of foodstuff

A Kumasi-based content creator has exhibited a genuine act of kindness towards a visually impaired woman who sells sachet water on the streets to earn a living.

The content creator, popularly known as Gunshot, met the struggling woman some days ago and was touched by her plight.

A Kumasi-based content creator shows love to a visually impaired street hawker. Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok.

Being touched by the street hawker's situation, the Kumasi-based content creator solicited support from his online community for her.

Through this, Gunshot was able to raise some money to support the visually impaired street hawker.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator visited the house of the blind street hawker and presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to her.

Aside from the money, Gunshot also presented foodstuff to the struggling woman.

The visually impaired sacket water seller was overwhelmed with emotions as shed tears after receiving the gifts from the Kumasi-based content creator.

"I'm crying because I don't even know which business I would invest this money into," she said while weeping.

Reactions to the content creator's gesture

YEN.com.gh compiled some online reactions to the video of the content creator's gesture towards the visually impaired street hawker.

@donwasty@51 said:

"indeed Bro you have a good hrt .May u neva luck on dis earth keep it up bro."

@Mhyame Esi Gold also said:

"Your pocket will never be dry for de rest of ur life IJN."

@QWHABENA AMOAH commented:

"gunshot focus what u are doing God will be there for u."

Content creator supports a street hawker

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a content creator, also based in Kumasi, supported a physically challenged street hawker, who was recovering from a stroke.

The content creator was moved by the struggles of the woman after he engaged her in an emotional conversation.

He promised to use his platforms to solicit support for the poor woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh