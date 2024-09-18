Official Gunshot TV, a popular Kumasi-based YouTuber has put smiles on the face of a kind-hearted street hawker after she gifted him a confectionery

A video shared on TikTok captured Gunshot giving out GH¢1,000 to the street hawker to appreciate her kindness towards him

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based content creator said he was inspired by the young lady's selfless heart

A street hawker's random act of kindness has attracted instant blessings from a Ghanaian YouTuber.

This comes after the street hawker, a young lady, approached a stranger in traffic and asked him to patronise her items.

A Ghanaian YouTuber, Official Gunshot, shows love to a kind-hearted street hawker. Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, the stranger told her he did not have enough money and proceeded to find out if she could dash it to him.

Without hesitation, the young lady gave out one of the confectioneries, which cost GH¢35, to the stranger.

Unbeknownst to the street hawker, the stranger she helped happened to be the popular Kumasi-based content creator, Official Gunshot.

Having been impressed by the young lady's genuine act of kindness, Gunshot decided to reciprocate the gesture.

"I was in traffic when she approached and asked me to buy from her, but I told her I didn't have money, so she should give it to me for free. She there she could give it out if only I like it,a dn true to her words she dashed it to me," Gunshot said in a TikTok video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Kumasi-based YouTuber gave the street hawker GH¢1,000 to support her business.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in a telephone conversation, Official Gunshot said he was touched by the lady's selflessness.

"I didn't expect her to give it out to me for free because the profit margins on the product they sell are very small, She didn't know me from anywhere, and she has no idea who I was," he told YEN.com.gh.

The street hawker was lost for words as she never imagined that her simple act of kindness could attract that magnitude of blessing.

Netizens react to Gunshot gesture

Netizens who came across Gunshot's video, posted on TikTok by @gyenyame4ever, shared their views.

@Cartergh said:

"Bossu sometimes you don’t have put everything on camera God knows your heart."

@Lashed by Caro replied:

"He does that so that Incase anyone also wants to help her they can reach out to her … God knows our heart is enough to know God wil bless us even if we bring it out here bossu."

@SNOW LOCs also said:

"this boy is never going to lack I swear gunshots."

Gunshot supports a visually impaired woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian content creator supported a blind woman who sells sachet water to earn a living.

Official Gunshot presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to the visually impaired woman to her expand her business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh