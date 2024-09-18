A video of a Ghanaian man wailing after finding out his four-bedroom uncompleted house had been destroyed

In the viral video, he accused some traditional leaders in his community of orchestrating the destruction of the building

Many netizens who expressed their views in the comments section were unhappy and advised the man on what to do

A Ghanaian shoemaker was utterly heartbroken after visiting a construction site where he was putting up his dream house and finding the structure in ruins.

The building had collapsed, leaving the cement blocks used to put up the structure scattered on the site.

In a video X, the shoemaker indicated that he had spent much of his life working to build the four-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, washroom, and bathhouse, which was near completion, only to return and find it in ruins.

He accused some traditional leaders of orchestrating the destruction of his building, although he did not state why the building was pulled down.

Watch the video below:

Netizens heartbroken as shoemaker wails over house

Netizens who saw the footage heartbroken by the shoemaker's story took to the comment section to express their sympathy.

@Kingofkumasi_ wrote:

"Once again. Go to the land authorities before buying a land. Thank you."

@sladeofficial_7 wrote:

"Oh hmm. But what's the haircut tho?"

@CFCsayuti wrote:

"It’s about time we put a stop to this nonsense, he can go mad for this."

@el_eli4040 wrote:

"These traditional leaders too dey worry o."

@damian_yb8 wrote:

"What was the reason behind them doing that?"

@FadwenpaN80463 wrote:

"This in Kumasi??? Never heard of such an act before he should take it straight to Manhyia."

@future_dreamsc wrote:

"Something similar almost happened to me but after I pulled up with a gun no one came to the land again or even came to ask of my documents .Don’t be too soft for this people that’s the key."

@KingHec14036479 wrote:

"There is more to this story. A building is usually demolished through a court order or district or municipal authority. Traditional authorities usually will let you regularize your papers by paying extra money."

Ghanaian widow wails over her house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian widow lamented after a man threatened to seize her house following the demise of her husband.

In a video shared on X, Madam Faustina Prempeh said the man's move was unauthorised and called on the IGP to come to her aid.

