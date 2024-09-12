A video of a young Ghanaian man and his wife sharing their final moments together at the airport has surfaced on social media

The husband was leaving his wife in Ghana to chase a better future abroad for his family

The wife could not contain her emotions as she was spotted shedding tears at the departure hall of the airport

A young Ghanaian girl was overwhelmed with emotion as her husband said his final goodbye to relocate abroad to secure a better future.

In a video circulating on social media, the couple shared an emotional moment at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A Ghanaian man says final goodbye to his wife at Kotoka International Airport to relocate abroad. Photo credit: @evebeb3/TikTok.

The young couple hugged for several minutes while sharing their final moments amid tears and promises.

It is unclear from the video where the young man was relocating, but the look on his face suggested a better future was ahead of him.

Reactions to the couple's video

The emotionally touching video of the couple was watched by over 30,000 people, registering 30.8k likes and 699 comments, as of the time of filing this story.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video below.

@Ehisco commented:

"begining of a new chapter. My tenants husband left since 10 yrs and has not shown up."

KSJ's World replied:

"Except there are issues in the marriage already."

@Flexy. also commented:

"The saddest moment is when ur wife or girlfriend is leaving abroad is not easy to control urself."

@Milla 9 had this to say:

"I just remembered when I was going to board the plane, I decided to not look back bcos if I did, I wouldn't have stopped crying.....even now tears is flowing down my cheeks."

Ghanaian woman welcomes husband home from abroad

Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman, Mrs Simms was excited after she welcomed her husband home from abroad.

Mrs Simms was captured in a video running into the waiting arms of her husband after she saw him coming out of the arrival hall of Terminal 3.

The woman indicated in the comment section of the video that her husband had been away for five months

