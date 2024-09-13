Fred, a former Ghanaian police officer, moved to the US and now works as a forklift operator, earning GH¢22,000 weekly

According to Fred, he left his 11-year police career due to corruption and selfishness among leaders

He added that he had achieved more in the US than he could back home and would never return to settle permanently in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fred is a Ghanaian who has moved to the United States of America after leaving his job as a police officer in Ghana.

He said he worked as a police officer in Ghana for 11 years but had to quit to travel abroad when he got the opportunity.

Fred tells DJ Nyaami that his earnings are much better than what he would be receiving if he were still a police officer in Ghana. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Fred said he has not regretted relocating since he makes more money as a forklift operator in the US than a policeman in Ghana.

Fred said he decided to leave when he noticed most of the leaders in Ghana were selfish.

“I had to leave because I realised the leaders were selfish. They never want to help others. It is always about them. We put our lives on the line as police officers, but the leaders were corrupt. This made me feel the police service was not a place for me.”

Fred first travelled to South Africa for some years before returning to Ghana. However, he left for the US in 2022.

He said he has achieved more in the US than in Ghana. He added that when he converts his salary to the Ghanaian currency, he earns GH¢22,000 weekly as a forklift operator.

“In my first year, I earned a lot of money. I worked long hours. I earn GH¢22,000 weekly as a skilled worker. I will never move back to Ghana permanently,” Fred said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Fred’s salary

Several people who watched the video went to the comment section to express their opinions. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@beebonash7241 said:

"This is the man, real hustler not those ppl who says bad things abt abroad and wanted to come back home because of their laziness. We need him again. He inspires and spit the truth"

@samuelquaye5325 wrote:

"$400,000 and above - East Legon houses. Are you sure you can buy even after 5 years."

@BenedictaSesi-z4m said:

"Ahua Mando. Well said and done. Home support from your police family"

@chesterchester4915 wrote:

"I like his vim, but even if you clock $50 an hour for good two years bro, you cannot buy any good looking house at East legon, likewise $25 an hour. This guy can be a campaign manager and he is good at talking"

@drizzyberko5983 said:

"Hard guy, I like your motivation Bruh. I like to associate with these kind of people.. Bigups Dj Nyame"

Ghanaian in US earns GH¢23k weekly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Lukeman, a Ghanaian man working as a mechanic in the US, said he makes $1,500 (GH¢23,000) weekly.

Vincent added that he intends to become certified for higher earnings. He advised young people who want to relocate to learn a skill before leaving Ghana.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh