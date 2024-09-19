A funeral service for the late gospel singer KODA will be held on September 20 at KICC Dominion Centre in Accra

Scores of gospel music stars and fans are preparing to give the late singer a befitting sendoff

His close colleague Joe Mettle has opened up about their relationship and the impact of his loss

The unfortunate news of Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA's passing on April 21, devastated the gospel music fraternity.

The renowned singer who left an indelible mark on the music scene was battling with a condition called G6PD Deficiency.

Scores of Ghanaian musicians will gather at KICC Dominion Centre in Accra on Friday, September 20, 2024, for KODA's funeral.

The late singer's colleague Joe Mettle eulogised him ahead of the burial ceremony. In a recent interview, Joe Mettle recounted his relationship with KODA, which he affectionately called Bra Kofi.

Joe Mettle established that the singer who sang songs rebuking churches and pastors made a significant impact on his life and the lives of many fans.

Speaking to Roselyn Feli on Joy Prime's Changes show, Joe Mettle said,

"Sometimes we are still living in denial about the fact he's still around. Once in a while, you have the awareness he really is gone and its a difficult experience."

After KODA's passing, a video of him complaining about how some health professionals at an unnamed Takoradi hospital had directed him to take the wrong medications as a G6PD deficient patient surfaced online.

Another video of a preacher speaking about the gospel star's death before it happened turned social media upside down as fans mourned the talented performer and composer.

