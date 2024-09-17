The final funeral rites for Ghanaian gospel singer Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known as KODA, will be held on Friday, September 20, at KICC Dominion Centre in Accra

The final funeral rites for renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The ceremony is set to take place at the KICC Dominion Centre, located on Spintex Road in Accra.

KODA, who passed away on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, left behind an impressive legacy in the gospel music industry.

According to family sources, KODA succumbed to a short illness that took him unexpectedly, leaving fans and fellow musicians devastated.

It was later disclosed that KODA suffered from Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD).

In a video that resurfaced online, KODA narrated a sad account of how he was given the wrong prescription at a hospital, leading to complications for his health, which he thought he had survived.

Several tributes have poured in from the gospel music community, recognising his unique contributions to the industry after his demise.

KODA was known for hit songs such as "Nsem Pii," "Guide Me," and "Hosanna," which continue to inspire and uplift listeners across the country.

Family, friends, industry colleagues, and admirers of the late musician are expected to attend the final rites, which will celebrate his life and achievements.

This is a change from the family's earlier announcement that the funeral will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Pastor 'prophesying' KODA's death stirs reactions

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video on social media showed a pastor prophesying about KODA's death after the gospel musician died.

In the video, the pastor entreated his congregants to pray for KODA since he had seen some evil spirits plotting his downfall.

Social media users took to the comment section to express varied opinions on the prophesy. Some criticised the pastor and questioned his prophesy.

