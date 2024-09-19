Final year students of Nsein SHS, after completing the 2024 WASSCE, were seen neatly dressed and returning home with all their belongings

A video showed them with mattresses, trunks, and chop boxes in a taxi, but it is usually uncommon for boys to return with all their school items

One student, per the video on social media, explained that he wanted to maintain the discipline he had followed in school hence his neat look

The 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ended on September 16 and final-year boarding students are leaving for home.

A trending video has showed some boys from Nsein Senior High School going home with their belongings, which amazed netizens on social media.

Male students of Nsein SHS leave school for home with all their belongings after finishing their WASSCE. Photo credit: Goshers

Often, boys from SHS do not return home with the items they took to school. If they returned with the items, they would not bring everything.

Other times, some of the boys would not be well-dressed, their shorts unbuckled and sagging and their shirts untucked, among other things.

In a video, however, the neatly dressed Nsein SHS boys chartered a taxi that seemed to be taking everything back home, including mattresses, trunks, and chopboxes in the boot.

When asked why they were still neatly dressed, one of the boys said he only wanted to keep to the routine he had always had in school.

Netizens comment on students dressing

Student weeps as school mother completes SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student's reaction after her school mother completed SHS has gone viral.

The student of Kumasi Girls SHS wept after realising her school mother would be leaving soon for the house.

