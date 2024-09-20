A video of a Ghanaian man who has a speech defect presenting a passionate plea to telecommunication networks in Ghana has surfaced online

The man in the video lamented that people with his condition spend more money on airtime and, therefore, should be granted some relief

His plea drew mixed reactions in the comments section as some netizens who saw the video greeted his request with laughter, while others did not

A Ghanaian man who has a speech impediment has made a passionate appeal to the telecommunication networks in Ghana to

In a video, he discussed the challenges stammers face when making phone calls, stressing that they spend more on airtime due to their condition.

A Ghanaian man is calling on telecom companies to provide extra minutes for stammerers.

He cited, for instance, that GH¢10 worth of airtime is insufficient to cover essential conversations or stay connected to family and loved ones.

Therefore, he asked the telecommunication networks to consider their condition and provide them with more airtime at a lower cost.

Netizens divided in the comment section

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings about the man’s request. While some laughed over his plea, others sympathised with him.

Some netizens also questioned how telecommunication companies would be able to determine whether someone stammers or not.

@Young__Black wrote:

“How will they identify stammers then? I can also pretend to be a stammerer on calls. someone should enlighten me on how tele networks will implement this strategy I will wait, I have all day.”

@lexy_bills wrote:

“I agree with them.”

@vybz_gad wrote:

“MTN: You have only one minutes remaining!!! Him: i……….. lo…….. lo……. Lo………love…… love…… MTN: you have no call credit on your MTN account please recharge.”

@LilSterling1 wrote:

“Stammering can be stoped this shouldn’t be a case to reduce any cost We all go through it.”

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

“This country ankasa, everybody den ein problem ooo. I know one guy, he dey talk aaa, unless he use his hand hit something or somebody before the word go come out. So if u dey near am, beatings and slaps di33 u go take some.”

@KwakuGriffin wrote:

“Doctor sef he dey save human be lives sef, dem no dey give am free airtime na wo! Jon!”

@rudy_kwawuni wrote:

“It seems fair chale.”

Little girl mimics dad, who stammers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a little girl had triggered emotions after a video of her mimicking her father, who stammers, popped up.

In the video, Michelle innocently suggested that her father might be a young child learning to speak straight.

