A video of a Ghanaian man recounting some of his unforgettable moments working as an Uber driver has surfaced

The man, during an interview on Scanty Explores, indicated that he caught his girlfriend cheating on him one day after getting a request

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has recounted one of his surreal experiences working as an Uber driver, unveiling that he caught his girlfriend cheating on him.

During an interaction with Ghanaian vlogger Scanty, the young man said he got a ride one morning and accepted the request.

A Ghanaian Uber driver is recounting how he nabbed his cheating girlfriend. Image source: Scanty explores

Source: Youtube

When he reached the pick-up point of the person who ordered the ride, he found a man standing with someone who looked like his girlfriend. He initially doubted she was the one until she came to sit in his vehicle.

"I saw her, but she hadn't seen me, although she knew that it was my car. So she joined me in the vehicle and upon realising it was me, she kept staring at me. I stared back, and we stared at each other for a very long time," he stated.

Meanwhile, he called her several times the night before, but she didn't answer her phone. He noted that his girlfriend and the man tried several times to convince him that nothing happened between them, but he doubted it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's encounter

Netizens who saw the video of the Uber driver were astounded and expressed their views in the comments section.

@Adwoa beauti wrote:

"Ur own girlfriend have you get married to her."

@Dela wrote:

"When you guys get the good ones, you end up hurting them hmmm."

@Ophelia Billions wrote:

"She Dey look at am a dey look at me."

@TrenchMadeDrax wrote:

"Don’t date girls going to Accra Technical University."

@It’s just Mina wrote:

"Me too my heart say bramm!!!"

@Bruce Lee wrote:

"Charlie my heart break give this guy."

@Kobbyluv wrote:

"Dey play Accra no be for lovers oo."

@Survivor bwoy wrote:

"My heart say pramm."

Ghanaian lady cheats on boyfriend as payback

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady cheated on her boyfriend to pay him back for his infidelity.

In an online video, Erica Afrifa admitted to cheating on her boyfriend despite loving him deeply.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh