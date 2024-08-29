Princess was heartbroken after her boyfriend, Nana Yaw, mentioned the names of three other women during a loyalty test

She sought clarity on their relationship through the loyalty test, as she suspected Nana Yaw's behaviour had changed

Several social media users who saw the video consoled Princess, while others wondered why she requested the test

A young lady called Princess was left devastated after her boyfriend mentioned other girls' names during a loyalty test.

The lady called and met with one of the people who conducts loyalty tests on TikTok to know her stance with her man.

In a video shared on TikTok by @streetztraffic.live, Princess said her boyfriend has been acting funny for a while, hence her request for a loyalty test.

The gentleman then called Princess' boyfriend, Nana Yaw and asked who would be marrying soon.

Nana Yaw first mentioned Florence, followed by Abigail and Eugenia. This made Princess angry and disappointed.

She said they had been together for four years, and she had done a lot for Nana Yaw.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on failed loyalty test

Several people reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read the below:

Miss_Yhaa said:

“My boyfriend can never cheat on me 🤗”

Han🌺🥰😍 wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣 My boyfriend is nana yaw and I’m even afraid now”

Hannir said:

“They need to post their partners on the screen so that we won’t go and fall into victim”

island_essuman wrote:

“Florence,Abigail,Cecilia where are y’all 😂😂😂”

Nana Yaa Pinaman🦋💜 said:

“Shoutout to myself and my other single girls😂 we won’t face this😂”

❤️Eki🦋Luv🌹 wrote:

“Four years paaaaa😂das first degree 📜 😂😂”

