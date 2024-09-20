A Ghanaian woman's reaction after finding out her lover was dating her sister has surfaced online

The young woman was heartbroken and taken aback after finding out that the two had been seeing each other behind her back

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the two and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman, Ohemaa, was in utter disbelief when she discovered her boyfriend was dating her sister.

In a video, the young woman, disappointed in her boyfriend and sister for their actions, sought answers from her supposed lover, who kept asking for forgiveness.

A Ghanaian woman is heartbroken after finding out her boyfriend and sister are dating. Image source: Wofa.it2

Source: TikTok

She learned about her boyfriend's relationship with her sister when she subjected him to a loyalty test.

When the Streetz Traffic loyalty team arrived, they called the lady's boyfriend under the pretext of being radio presenters from a media house and asked him to mention his girlfriend's name and dedicate a song to her.

To her surprise, her boyfriend mentioned the name of another lady. When he was told he had mentioned the wrong name, he mentioned another name, which turned out to be the lady's sister.

Taken aback, the lady questioned him on why he was dating his sister before eventually mentioning her name.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian lady

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in Ohemaa's sister and her boyfriend over their actions. They took to the comment section to express their sympathy.

@little heroine wrote:

"No one is talking about the oversize heel of the lady."

@WOFA UK wrote:

"She from Kasoa."

@Gyimi Keka wrote:

"Oh babes."

@superman Ramdy wrote:

"Hmm it's not easy oo this relationship thing."

@user35823299110370 wrote:

"Aww."

@Pablo Mills366 wrote:

"U go explain Taya."

@Ruth France wrote:

"Tell her, she is not serious."

@semidal wrote:

"Come to Sunyani."

@Elikem

"Single life dey give peace paaa ooo."

Ghanaian man suffers painful heartbreak

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who sponsored his lover abroad had heartbreak.

In a video, he noted that he invested so much in the woman, including flying her outside Ghana, that she would jilt him when she settled.

Source: YEN.com.gh