Biskit Delights As She Lands In Netherlands In Amsterdam Ahead Of Her 1st Gig Abroad
- Biskit, winner of Talented Kidz Season 15, has arrived in the Netherlands for her first international assignment
- The dancer is due for a series of activities in Amsterdam before the tour takes her to other European countries
- First set of videos from Biskit's stint abroad has surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Ghanaian dancer and member of the DWP Dance Academy recently announced her upcoming Europe tour.
The tour, which is her first international gig abroad, will take her to several European countries, including the Netherlands and France.
In a recent post the dancer confirmed that she has arrived in the Netherlands, her first stop for the ongoing tour.
The dancer who began her journey in Sefwi Bekwai was scouted by members of the DWP Academy, who facilitated her move to Accra.
With Endurance Grand and Real Cesh as her mentors, she signed up for the Season 15 edition of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show and emerged as the ultimate winner.
She took to social media to share some profound remarks after arriving in the Netherlands ahead of her tour.
"God's grace lifted me from the pit to the pinnacle🥺😭😭,from ashes to beauty, God's grace has transformed my life,his grace found me when I thought all was lost, he changed my story, From broken to blessed. Am forever grateful."
Fans hail Biskit
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Biskit's stint abroad.
mhame_adjowa2 said:
"I tap into your blessings for my kids🙌🙌keep soaring high star girl"
beautyfor_sure wrote:
"It’s your time baby🙌 nothing can stop your shine✨ God bless your mom endurance & uncle cesh & the entire dwp crew for moulding you to be an outstanding talent🙏❤️"
lisaquama noted:
"God is just starting with you!❤️"
melissaofficialgh remarked:
"God’s hand is on you and this is Just the tip of the iceberg my baby girl, you are climbing higher heights. Glory to God 🙏❤"
DWP Academy support Biskit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of DWP Academy stars, including Lisa Quama, thronged the National Theatre to rally behind Biskit on the final contest of Talented Kidz.
The dancers lost their cool after Biskit was announced as the contest's new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who missed out on the moment due to her trip abroad.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh