Biskit, winner of Talented Kidz Season 15, has arrived in the Netherlands for her first international assignment

The dancer is due for a series of activities in Amsterdam before the tour takes her to other European countries

First set of videos from Biskit's stint abroad has surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian dancer and member of the DWP Dance Academy recently announced her upcoming Europe tour.

The tour, which is her first international gig abroad, will take her to several European countries, including the Netherlands and France.

In a recent post the dancer confirmed that she has arrived in the Netherlands, her first stop for the ongoing tour.

The dancer who began her journey in Sefwi Bekwai was scouted by members of the DWP Academy, who facilitated her move to Accra.

With Endurance Grand and Real Cesh as her mentors, she signed up for the Season 15 edition of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show and emerged as the ultimate winner.

She took to social media to share some profound remarks after arriving in the Netherlands ahead of her tour.

"God's grace lifted me from the pit to the pinnacle🥺😭😭,from ashes to beauty, God's grace has transformed my life,his grace found me when I thought all was lost, he changed my story, From broken to blessed. Am forever grateful."

Fans hail Biskit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Biskit's stint abroad.

mhame_adjowa2 said:

"I tap into your blessings for my kids🙌🙌keep soaring high star girl"

beautyfor_sure wrote:

"It’s your time baby🙌 nothing can stop your shine✨ God bless your mom endurance & uncle cesh & the entire dwp crew for moulding you to be an outstanding talent🙏❤️"

lisaquama noted:

"God is just starting with you!❤️"

melissaofficialgh remarked:

"God’s hand is on you and this is Just the tip of the iceberg my baby girl, you are climbing higher heights. Glory to God 🙏❤"

DWP Academy support Biskit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of DWP Academy stars, including Lisa Quama, thronged the National Theatre to rally behind Biskit on the final contest of Talented Kidz.

The dancers lost their cool after Biskit was announced as the contest's new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who missed out on the moment due to her trip abroad.

