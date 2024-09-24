Richlove Oduro, the Nsein SHS student who shared some controversial opinions about the NSMQ, is still receiving visitors and gifts

The MP for Ellembelle constituency visited the outspoken student and made her a great offer that will help her further her education

Social media users who saw the video applauded Emmanuel Amarh-Kofi Buah for his generosity towards Richlove

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle constituency, visited Richlove Oduro at school.

According to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, he loves Richlove’s courage and determined spirit. He added that with such a character, nothing looks impossible.

Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah says he would help Richlove Oduro through her tertiary education. Photo credit: Goshers

In a video on TikTok, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said he is a proud former Nsein Senior High School student. He added that the school imbibed the principles that have helped him live his life.

To show his appreciation for Richlove’s courage, the Ellembelle MP promised to support her through her tertiary education.

Richlove said she wants to be an engineer. It is unknown if she wants to further her education in Ghana or abroad. However, the MP said he is willing to support her irrespective of where she continues her schooling.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate MP on behalf of Richlove

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @highschoolafrica. Read them below:

Richlove receives GH¢3,500 over her NSMQ comment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that some benevolent individuals gave Richlove Oduro GH¢3,500 after her viral NSMQ comment.

The young lady was excited after she received the money and thanked the philanthropists for the kind gesture.

Netizens also showed gratitude to those who sent the cash gifts.

