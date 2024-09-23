Thirty-six Onua Francis International and Young Executive Schools students went on an educational tour in Dubai

The students were led by their Director (Francis Essel-Okyeahene), the two Headmasters (Enock Dampson & Alpha Amoako), and the Director's son (Napoleon Essel)

They have visited landmarks such as the Dubai Sea Aquarium, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Museum, gaining practical knowledge in infrastructure and environmental cleanliness.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Thirty-six Onua Francis International School and Young Executive School (YES) students went on an exciting educational tour in Dubai.

The tour, which aimed to provide students with practical infrastructure and environmental development knowledge, was led by the school's Director, Francis Essel-Okyeahene, two Headmasters—Enock Dampson and Alpha Amoako—and the Director's son, Napoleon Essel.

Ghanaian basic school owner sponsors 36 students on an educational tour in Dubai. Photo credit: onuafrancisintschool

Source: Facebook

The educational excursion has seen the students visit several iconic landmarks, including the Dubai Sea Aquarium, a nighttime cruise on the Marina, and the Dubai Museum.

Students were particularly thrilled by the tour of the Dubai Mall and the experience of visiting the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, ascending to its 124th floor.

The students were also treated to continental dishes, live music, and insightful commentary from expert tour guides who explained the history and significance of the city's developments. They stayed in a five-star hotel and expressed excitement about the knowledge they were gaining beyond the classroom.

In a Facebook post, the school said the students selected for the trip were between 6 and 17 years old.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud school for Dubai trip

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared on the Onua Francis International School Facebook page. Read them below:

Mike Afflu said:

“Congratulations to Onua Francis Okyeahene, the Staff and the kids on this historic educational tour in Dubai.”

Matilda Tetteh wrote:

“So loving”

Baidena Harmony Jaunty said:

“I love this school ❤️They really have their learners at heart 🤍… The best school in Kasoa”

Gracy Abada wrote:

“Good job”

Eunice Asare said:

“Good job more strength to do more”

Malvic Neequaye wrote:

“Still the best school in GH”

Achaa Lucy said:

“Onua Francis international school is the best school ever”

Evelyn Essel wrote:

“Interesting enjoy!!!”

Indomie seller heartbroken after sponsoring lover's Dubai trip

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was heartbroken after her partner denied knowing her.

The lady who sells noodles was disappointed because she had sponsored her lover's trip to Dubai.

The man mentioned another woman as his girlfriend during a loyalty test. Netizens sympathised with the lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh