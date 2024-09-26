A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on why most pretty ladies are single has surfaced on social media

The young man in the viral TikTok video listed three behaviours that drive men away from ladies and asked them to desist from these behaviours

His comments tickled many netizens who saw the video, while others also agreed with his assertion

A Ghanaian man has shared some behaviours that drive men away from beautiful ladies, stating that most of them think highly of themselves.

In his video on TikTok, the young man known as Mr BoatengTok, indicated that most pretty ladies let their beauty get into their heads so that they portray themselves in a way that makes them unapproachable.

A Ghanaian man is speaking on why most beautiful ladies are single. Image source: MrBoatengTok

He noted, for instance, that most beautiful ladies do not like to smile. They usually have an 'unsmiling look' that makes them unapproachable.

Also, most single ladies dislike mingling or hanging out with others because they feel they are too special due to their beauty. Additionally, he stated that most beautiful single ladies dislike compliments.

He emphasised that these red flags drive men away from beautiful women and entreated ladies to refrain from them and be as open as possible.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr BoatengTok's comment

Mr BoatengTok's comment on social media has generated a flurry of reactions on social media. Many on the platform agreed that his comments were true.

@EHFIA~BANTI wrote:

"Do u have to tell everybody."

@Maame Yaa Konadu wrote:

"Cartoons will not allow me and I can’t walk alone on the street."

@_khadijah_ wrote:

"There is nothing outside leave us alone."

@strangeangle1 wrote:

"The day I go out I use nose mask and umbrella."

@AFIA ELLA wrote:

"Are u talking to me sir."

@Kwabena wrote:

"Talk to them wai, and even if they come out and you gather vim to talk with them too, na problem."

@christAzan wrote:

"You go dey explain taya."

@Andrea

"I'm attacked."

@Becky K wrote:

"Is it by force? Abi you want us to chop broken heart. 3koraaa na we won't smile."

@Just -A-Baby Girl wrote:

"This is so meee."

@Naa Nsumor wrote:

"Even in my sleep I frown and the truth is I mean no harm. And staying in bed when am not working is priceless."

Qualities ladies should look for in men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man had advised ladies on two qualities they should look out for in potential lovers.

He noted that ladies should choose men who are servant leaders and who consider their opinions on decisions.

