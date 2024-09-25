A video of Ghanaian lawyer Juliana and her husband having fun on a boat cruise has surfaced online

The couple was captured spending quality time together on a boat along Ghana's picturesque coastline

Netizens who saw the video were divided and have expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned lawyer Juliana and her lovely husband had a great time together during a recent boat cruise.

The couple, who recently became famous after their wedding went viral, enjoyed a serene boat cruise along Ghana's picturesque coastline.

Ghanaian lawyer Juliana and her husband are on a boat cruise along the country's coastline. Image source: Lawyer Juliana/TikTok

The couple took this much-needed break to celebrate their love despite several criticisms over their union.

The boat cruise provided the perfect environment for the couple to unwind and reconnect.

Lady Juliana could not conceal her joy as she beamed with a smile while she engaged in conversation with her husband.

Netizens hail Juliana and husband

The wonderful moment the couple shared caught the attention of many on social media. While some netizens were happy about the union, others were not.

@Ama K Bainson wrote:

"Beautiful Juliana."

@KING PIUS wrote:

"Chairman is pretending but must be careful bcoz she is a lawyer."

@DIAMOND ENTERPRISE wrote:

"The lady is very beautiful."

@Cedipound~dollar wrote:

"U guys think marriage is all about beauty. She has good heart and job. That’s what matters u lawyer."

@Julie712🇬🇭 wrote:

"I saw them last week Monday at the airport beautiful couple."

@kbezos11 wrote:

"I get some kinda real sweetness a lady go show you looks wont matter."

@Nkwasiafuo wrote:

"Asem ooo I know they will laugh behind her tho."

@margaretocran6 wrote:

"No life jacket oo."

@obaapa Linda wrote:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person."

@pencypearl wrote:

"Can see the lady to be nice and sweet."

Ednice2022 wrote:

"Why can't we save for future."

@Minister Of Elohim wrote:

"Forget Appearance, guys... Every man wants peace so if she can be his source of peace and happiness why not ....May ELOHIM Take away evil people From You...more love."

Couple's simple wedding warms hearts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a simple wedding between a Ghanaian lady and her obroni lover has warmed many hearts.

Videos and photos of the couple tying the knot flooded the internet recently and got many people talking on social media about the two.

