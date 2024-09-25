A video of a beautiful 86-year-old woman advising the youth on marriage has surfaced on social media

In the video, the woman in the video a few critical steps people need to take before venturing into marriage

Netizens who saw the video greeted her remarks with delight, as many agreed with the wise old lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An old Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts on social media with her advice to the youth about marriage.

The woman listed some steps and things to look out for in a partner before agreeing to marry the person.

An 86-year-old Ghanaian woman speaks on things couples should do before marriage. Image source: Opambour K.B/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

She noted in her video that money or riches are not enough for a lady to accept marrying a man; likewise, as a lady, beauty is not enough.

The old lady advised people planning to get married to pray to the families of their partners to find out what lies in the family before marriage.

She also noted that people must consider marrying partners who will take good care of them ahead of others who are beautiful or rich.

She noted that marriage is journey intended to last a lifetime; therefore, people must be critical of it before entering it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail 'grandma' over her advice

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the old lady's advice. They praised her remarks in the comments section.

@Adwoa fosuaa adepa sikapa wrote:

"God bless you grandma."

@user82421282488128 wrote:

"Woow granny God bless you so much for your advice."

@Official Julie wrote:

"Well said Granny."

@Sweetprecious wrote:

"hmmmmm Well said Granny."

Animah_Edna

"Thank you ."

@Words wrote:

"Hmmmm well said Granny."

@Gladys Amlade wrote:

"Hmmmm grandma may God bless you and your family thank you very much for your advice."

@Rita Opoku Mensah wrote:

"Hmm."

@obaapa Rose wrote:

"Thank you granny."

Ladies should look for these in men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man had advised ladies on two things to look out for in men before settling down with them.

He stressed in a video that ladies should pursue men who are servant leaders and those who listen and consider their views when making decisions.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh