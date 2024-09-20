A video of a Ghanaian man advising ladies on two qualities to look out for has surfaced on social media

The man in the viral video indicated that these two qualities are a man who listens to his partner and one who is willing to serve his family

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has advised ladies on two qualities to look out for before going into a relationship with a man.

In a TikTok video, the man who shared his views via his handle @Truthmarks stated that every lady should look for a man willing to serve his family, share ideas, and listen to his wife.

A Ghanaian man is advising ladies on the qualities to look out for in a potential partner. Image source: Truthmarks

He noted that ladies should not settle with a man who does not possess these two qualities because they will end up in slavery if they do.

The Ghanaian man in his video stated that he is a man who parades himself as the head of the family but is unwilling to serve his family and is not worth marrying; likewise, a man who doesn't share his ideas or listen to his wife. He insisted that such men are autocratic.

A man must teach and serve

To clarify his statement, he noted that a man who is good marriage material teaches, protects, and provides for his family, not one who makes decisions on his own without involving his partner.

"Marriage is not slavery, it's unity. So someone who doesn't listen is autocratic," he stated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Ghanaian man over his advice

Netizens who saw the Ghanaian man's video were impressed with his comments. Many commended him for his advice in the comments section.

@Debbie wrote:

"The moment I voice out p3 then he will tell me u dnt respect me all bcos I didn't agree on his decision hmmmmm."

@kwami Dee wrote:

"Godfather I love you soo much. There's no content of yours without a quotes of God's word."

@user9379043815747 wrote:

"I'm growing everyday in knowledge through your teachings."

@Naaanaa wrote:

"Please we need English version of this content."

@Katsenakpor wrote:

@Katsenakpor the task i always do the much and most difficult part so at work I’m been respected but I’m their boss when I’m not around I’m been missed."

Man warns ladies against long-distance relationships

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that @Truthmarks, in a video, cautioned ladies against going into long-distance relationships.

He noted that such relationships, especially with men who have relocated abroad, do not last and often leave ladies broken.

