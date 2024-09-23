A video of a Ghanaian woman based abroad apologising to renowned millionaire Osei Kwame Despite has surfaced

The woman, during a recent interview, accused the millionaire of going into a relationship with her and failing to marry her

She has subsequently released another video apologising to Mr Despite, stating that there is no iota of truth in her previous comments

The Ghanaian woman, who introduced herself as Maa Sarah, stated in the video that she previously dated the renowned millionaire; however, their relationship hit the rocks after Dr Despite broke her heart and jilted her.

She indicated that she found another man who treated her right and is now married to her after the painful incident with Dr Despite.

However, the woman in a subsequent video has apologised to Dr Despite for spewing lies about him and tarnishing his image. She indicated that her claims were unfounded and didn't know what came over her when she made them.

Netizens say she's been threatened

Despite claiming that she lied about her claims, netizens believe there is more to her apology than what she said in the video. Many have speculated that she's being threatened or has been offered some money to render the apology.

@Syster Akos wrote:

"She's been threatened 100% or given money."

@jenni_official wrote:

"Eiiiiiiiiiiii they are threaten her."

@EL_DIYA58 wrote:

"As3m mmp3 Nipa o…"

@Afia B wrote:

"Ghanaians are soo funny."

@AkuaComely wrote:

"Wonnim paa."

@user2499906818524 wrote:

"Eii, why, why ? hmmm."

@AFIA YEBOAH wrote:

"Eiii boi."

@Nana Hemaa wrote:

"Oooh what is this why do you have to call his name too, we guys have to be very careful when we are talking in anywhere, may GOD HELP US."

@russellcoaches wrote:

"Agye Ta."

@prophetessmillice wrote:

"Please people must be careful when being interviewed."

53-year-old woman shares her marital woes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maa Sarah has opened up about her struggle with childlessness.

In a viral TikTok video, Maa Sarah indicated that she had not had a child after 23 years of marriage.

