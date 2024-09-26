A video of Prophet Kumchacha reacting to Manhyia rejecting Afia Pokua's apology at the first instance has gone viral

He has stated the embattled journalist would reappear before the chiefs at Manhyia Palace to offer another apology

Many people who reacted to the video have expressed optimism that Manhyia would forgive Pokua this time

Outspoken Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Prophet Kumchacha, has given an update on plans being taken by embattled Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua regarding her apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Kofi TV, Prophet Kumchcha said the decision by the chiefs at Manhyia to refuse the apology of Afia Pokua at the first instance was because she had no family relatives or bigwigs of Media General accompanying her.

Kumchacha discloses that Afia Pokua will go to the Manhyia Palace to apologise to the Asantehene for the second time. Photo credit: @Manhyia Palace Events and Photos @Opemsuo/Facebook

When Kofi Adoma asked whether Afia Pokua would reappear at Manhyia Palace for the second time to offer another apology, Kumchcha responded in the affirmative.

Kumchacha explained that the top officials at Media General accepted that what transpired on their platform was an error and would take appropriate steps to resolve the issue.

"Whatever the case, I know another action would be taken so that there will be victory in the end."

The video had raked in over 62,000 views and 295 comments at the time of compiling this report.

Ghanaians react to Kumchacha's disclosure

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed optimism that Manhyia would forgive Afia Pokua this time.

@alexanderyawosei-lartey6195 indicated:

"I always admire Kumchacha and Kofi and don't want to comment but for today I have to tell them Bravo for the full details of what happened.Nananom will definitely cool down and forgive."

@elizabethabellaadjiri7633 indicated:

"I don't support insult on anyone to talk of elders but Kum please tell the truth. You are being hypocrite the lady said nothing wrong."

@kwakuamoateng2947 replied:

"Nice talk kum , you are very sensible person."

Kumchacha says men want Afia Pokua's number

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha claimed that men were harassing him to get Afia Pokua's details.

In a video, he lashed out at those who have 'inundated' him, warning them to stop pestering him for Pokua's information.

The preacher expressed annoyance, saying he was not 'impotent' to have another man ask him for a lady's number.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

