Kumchacha Says Afia Pokua Will Reappear Before Manhyia Chiefs Again, Shares Details In Video
- A video of Prophet Kumchacha reacting to Manhyia rejecting Afia Pokua's apology at the first instance has gone viral
- He has stated the embattled journalist would reappear before the chiefs at Manhyia Palace to offer another apology
- Many people who reacted to the video have expressed optimism that Manhyia would forgive Pokua this time
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Outspoken Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Prophet Kumchacha, has given an update on plans being taken by embattled Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua regarding her apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Kofi TV, Prophet Kumchcha said the decision by the chiefs at Manhyia to refuse the apology of Afia Pokua at the first instance was because she had no family relatives or bigwigs of Media General accompanying her.
When Kofi Adoma asked whether Afia Pokua would reappear at Manhyia Palace for the second time to offer another apology, Kumchcha responded in the affirmative.
Kumchacha explained that the top officials at Media General accepted that what transpired on their platform was an error and would take appropriate steps to resolve the issue.
"Whatever the case, I know another action would be taken so that there will be victory in the end."
The video had raked in over 62,000 views and 295 comments at the time of compiling this report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Kumchacha's disclosure
Social media users who reacted to the video expressed optimism that Manhyia would forgive Afia Pokua this time.
@alexanderyawosei-lartey6195 indicated:
"I always admire Kumchacha and Kofi and don't want to comment but for today I have to tell them Bravo for the full details of what happened.Nananom will definitely cool down and forgive."
@elizabethabellaadjiri7633 indicated:
"I don't support insult on anyone to talk of elders but Kum please tell the truth. You are being hypocrite the lady said nothing wrong."
@kwakuamoateng2947 replied:
"Nice talk kum , you are very sensible person."
Kumchacha says men want Afia Pokua's number
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha claimed that men were harassing him to get Afia Pokua's details.
In a video, he lashed out at those who have 'inundated' him, warning them to stop pestering him for Pokua's information.
The preacher expressed annoyance, saying he was not 'impotent' to have another man ask him for a lady's number.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.