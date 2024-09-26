A woman recounted how her relationship ended after she accidentally broke her boyfriend's mounted TV while cleaning his house

A Ghanaian woman has narrated why her boyfriend has broken up with her and is threatening to report her to the police for her arrest.

According to the lady, she was left alone in her boyfriend's house while he was attending an official function. She was bored and decided to clean his home, including wiping dust behind his mounted TV.

Sharing her ordeal with Silent Beads, she said while doing so, the TV fell off the wall, hitting the ground and breaking its screen. In the process, her leg was injured as well.

She texted her boyfriend about the accident. His response was less than sympathetic, asking,

"Do you know how much I bought the TV? It better be a joke."

She said her man was furious when he returned and demanded she replace the TV. Despite her swollen leg, her boyfriend focused solely on the broken screen.

Unable to afford a new TV, she refused to commit to replacing it. Tension escalated, leading to the couple's breakup.

Two months later, he threatened to involve the police, which she welcomed, stating she couldn't afford a replacement.

Netizens express mixed opinions on breakup

Ka Fui said:

"All of you making noise about a big screen, go and break your dad’s big screen let’s see how he handles it then come comment. Am even surprised the guys are joining this red flag nonsense. Of course he didn’t react the way love stories and telenovelas standards. Just ask yourselves i, what would be your dad’s reaction after accidentally breaking his giant screen 📺 . Now go figure"

Abena Adubea Amoah wrote:

"God has a way of keeping us away from the wrong people. All the best my sister"

Emeka Solace Okechukwu said:

"Na God save you sha. Maybe that's a sign, probably you end up marrying him."

Khadija Naa Korkoi Armah wrote:

"See what “wife material “ has caused you. Next time, don't stress yourself 😩And that boy too, the least said about him, the better"

christian Mawuko said:

"Hmmm! Fall in love with kindhearted people wai 😂"

Nana Kwesi wrote:

"I am here reading this and thinking, what if it was the other way round ? What if he was the one who spoiled your TV, didn't have money and fought you on top of it? When we switch the scenario, it would be brutal if a guy was the culprit. You are wrong by all account especially if we switch gender."

Victor Appiah said:

"The issue wasn't well handled but as it is it has affected the relationship, your intensions were good but the end result was bad, I will advise that you get a fraction of the amount and appogise and give to him since he knows you can't afford to repay."

