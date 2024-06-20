A self-acclaimed Islamist has expressed his frustrations at Dr Likee for portraying the Islam religion inappropriately in his skits

The man established that plans are far advanced to take action against Dr Likee and his production teams

His complaint about the comedian has sparked up a frenzy online as fans throng social media to debate the issue

Ghanaian actor and Youtuber Dr Likee has carved a niche and established himself as a seasoned comedian with his online skits.

The actor's skits have no limitations as he continues to leverage social happenings and cultural diversity to tickle Ghanaians.

Unlike many fans who continue to look forward to the latest Dr Likee viral video, a Ghanaian man wants the comedian to be mindful of his choice of storylines.

Dr Likee in action Photo source: Youtube/DrLikee

Source: Youtube

Angry man pounces on Dr Likee

In a recent interview with Ekow Mankatah, a self-acclaimed Islam activist and philanthropist popularly known as Khalifa Faith made his case against Dr Likee.

According to him, some of Dr Likee's skits put the Islam religion in a bad light and could put him at risk.

He cited an uproar in Kumasi by Muslims and Rev Owusu Bempah's doom prophecy about the Chief Imam, which caused an uprising in 2019 while talking about his plans to chide Dr Likee.

According to him, the Islam religion was nothing to poke fun at despite his. He said in the interview on Pure FM that,

"There is a difference between Islam and tradition. You cannot play with Islam."

Ghanaians react to Khalifa Faith's message to Dr Likee

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Khalifa Faith's frustrations with Dr Likee's skits.

@Lil_carter17 said:

Masa make he comot. He should tell the US to stop doing movies about them too

@os_kayy commented:

They don’t want any mini skirt simple

@ericboatenggh added:

Low key he’s Dr Likee fan

Shifo recounts his bond with Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee's colleague Shifo had opened up about how the actor has been a pillar of support behind other cronies from Kumawood.

According to him, Dr Likee, who has worked with top stars like Nana Ama McBrown, influenced him to foray into acting. Shifo praised Ras Nene's consistent efforts to ensure directors and executives feature him and give him his due.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh