A Ghanaian lady has been dating her best friend's ex-boyfriend for five months and is unsure how to break the news

According to the lady, her friend and her ex broke up amicably due to religious differences, but she has no issue with the man's religion

They are seeking the best way to inform her about their relationship without hurting her or messing their friendship up

A Ghanaian lady dating her best friend's former boyfriend is wondering how to tell her buddy about her new relationship.

The lady said she has dated her best friend's ex for five months but does not want her to find out on her own.

In a Facebook post, the lady said her best friend and hx dated for two years before breaking up. They separated for religious reasons because the woman was not willing to convert.

However, the lady has no issue with the man's religious beliefs and is ready to be with him.

“The issue now is how to let my best friend know. We’ve dated for five months. We don’t want to hide but we want the best way to let her know.”

Netizens share opinion on dating bestie's ex

Social media users commented on the video shared by Silent Beads. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Gervina Cyrils said:

“Dating my best friend ex boyfriend is a no for me 😂 the relationship with my best friend is never going to be the same, she might even think I was in the picture all along. 😇”

Ruth Esi Baidoo wrote:

“Hmmmm it's not a good idea , since she is saying the guy was a good to her bestie n all that...it's seems she has feelings for the guy ....wen he was with her bestie...hmmmm it's a bad idea to date your bestie ex”

Floyd Robertson Klutsey II said:

“I thought women eschewed dating your friend's ex. Like it was some sort of a plague for them. What changed? Cos I didn't get the memo. There are calls I need to start making”

Mahmud Breezy Starboy wrote:

“That’s no no only if you want to end the friendship with your best friend.”

Ishmael Edwin Niceman said:

“To me is wrong your best friend is like your sister”

Mawu Femor wrote:

“Absolutely NO. I can't do that to my best friend.”

