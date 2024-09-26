A Ghanaian lady has opened up on how much a man needs before he can send her out on a date in a video

She noted that a man who is not willing to spend GH¢10,000 on her is not ready to take her out on a date

Her statement, however, did not go well with many netizens who criticised her in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions on social media after speaking about how much a man needs before he can take her out.

In a video, she noted that any man who is serious about taking her out must be ready to spend at least 10,000.

A Ghanaian lady is speaking on how much a man needs to take her out on a date.

Source: Getty Images

She indicated that this amount, would cover the cost of her hair, clothes, shoes, her bag, and other items she would wear to the date.

It will also cover the cost of her transportation, which includes a flight if necessary. She indicated that the rest of the money would be spent on food and drinks on the date. When the content creator asked her what the best venue for her date would be, she mentioned Kempinski.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fume over Ghanaian lady's comment

The young lady's comment attracted a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens criticising her.

@mxvidash4 wrote:

"By this time her parents don't have 1,000Gh in their account mpo."

@4pf Gunna wrote:

"Wanim s3 aponkye barima."

@Kobby Chris wrote:

"Looking at her face she is not even worth spending 35 Gh. cedis on her on a first date....Apuuuuu."

@Walker wrote:

"Thank God she no fine.. And I believe no guy will spend that on her, with her face 20gh and indomie you good to go."

@ROAD WARRIOR wrote:

"Hwɛ n'anim ne 10,00gh ..... I'm sure his father hasn't seen that amount before."

"Don't marry broke men": Ghanaian lady says

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had advised fellow ladies against dating men who cannot offer them GH¢2,000 a month.

He noted in a TikTok video that such men are incapable of caring for their lovers and do not deserve to be loved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh