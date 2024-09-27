Richlove Oduro, a Nsein SHS student who gained attention for her NSMQ opinions, received GH¢2000 from two individuals

One donor, an old student of Nsein SHS, asked Goshers to split the amount between Richlove and another student, Tricia

Richlove has received multiple cash and material gifts since her viral NSMQ comment

Richlove Oduro, a student at Nsein SHS who became famous due to her opinion on the National Science and Maths Quiz, keeps receiving gifts.

Two people sent her GH¢2000 as a gift and also to appreciate her eloquence and thoughts on matters.

Richlove Oduro receives GH¢2000 cash gift over controversial NSMQ comment. Photo credit: Goshers

One of the people who contacted the vlogger, Goshers, was an old student of Nsein SHS. The other person is Abubakar Saddick, who also gave GH¢2000.

In a video, Goshers explained that Abubakar Saddick asked that the GH¢2000 he sent to be shared equally between Richlove and Tricia, the student who called for a review of the Free SHS policy.

The old student who also gave GH¢2000 asked Goshers to take half and give the other half to Richlove.

This is not the first cash gift Richlove has received after her viral NSMQ comment. Others had earlier sent money to her through Goshers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Richlove’s cash gift

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by highschoolafrica. Read them below:

Ataaakwei said:

“. . .i want to be her financial secretary.”

Mhaamheephuah wrote:

“The power of social media 🙏”

10 September Spices said:

"The impact she has on others is just too great 😌 God bless you guys for your good work 🙏"

Darlington wrote:

“Gosh u are a blessing. keep up the good works. its not easy”

Mawushie said:

“who else realised that it's Favour that has located Richlove🙏”

Alice Asima wrote:

:You Didn't Allow Her to Thank The People 🙌 All The Same, That is the Power Of Social Media👍👍”

GODSERVANT DR MAMA BERNICE said:

“at she should give u some 3diade3”

derricknagbe461 asked:

“Richlove i can be your money box 🤗🤗🤗”

MP for Ellembelle to support Richlove’s education

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Amarh-Kofi Buah promised to sponsor Richlove for her tertiary education.

The MP visited Richloveatn school and said he would do anything to ensure she realised her dream of becoming an engineer.

