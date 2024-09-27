The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, asked NPP supporters to unfollow Wodemaya on social media

However, to his amazement, Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya got 5,000 followers in 24 hours on Facebook alone

Several social media users took to the comment section to congratulate Wodemaya for his content and growth

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya’s Facebook followers have grown tremendously in 24 hours despite calls by people in the New Patriotic Party for him to be unfollowed.

This comes after the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, called for NPP sympathisers to unfollow him.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya's followers increase on Facebook despite calls to unfollow him. Photo credit: Wodemaya

Source: Facebook

Kofi Owusu Nkansah, in a Facebook post, said Wodemaya indicated that anybody who supports Dr Bawumia isn’t wise. He unfollowed Wodemaya and asked others to do the same.

Some NPP supporters unfollowed the renowned YouTuber, but other Ghanaians followed to make up for the numbers.

In a Facebook post, Wodemaya said he had 5,000 followers in 24 hours.

Netizens applaud Wodemaya for his growth

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post. Read them below:

Nuong Faalong said:

“You spoke up without fear!!! That's what happened.”

Manasseh Azure Awuni wrote:

“Those who thought they were putting weight on your head to punish you ended up strengthening your neck.”

Bestman Koku Phil said:

“U be popular pass that Kofi Ofosu Nkansah boy and his Bawumiah”

Reennee Accu Aphedo wrote:

“I said it oooo Herrr Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Ego pain them”

Queen Akosua Konadu said:

“I'm part of the 5000”

AJ Nelson wrote:

“I just became one of them,keep doing your thing brother! Africa is proud of you 👍”

Serwa Cobbinah said:

“The people of Umuofia are following you gidigidi 😎😎😎”

Chelsea Bia Tv wrote:

“If they unfollow you 1000 times, we will follow you 2 million times. Shun Dem😂💙⚡💥”

Joe Parker said”

“Let’s screenshot this and post it in their comment sections. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂who’s with me?😂😂😂😂”

