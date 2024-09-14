The outspoken Nsein SHS student is making waves on social media for the rights reasons after her NSMQ comments went viral

Richlove Oduro has just been presented with GH¢3,500 by some benevolent individuals

The intelligent young lady, who could not contain her joy, thanked the philanthropists for the kind gesture

Richlove Oduro, the intelligent Nsein SHS student who recently became an internet sensation following her comments about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has received yet another cash gift.

The final year student has been presented with an amount of GH¢3,500 by some benevolent individuals impressed by her intelligence.

Nsein SHS student, Richolve Oduro rejoices over cash gift in trending video. Photo credit: @High School Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted on the YouTube page of High School Africa captured a visibly excited Richlove Oduro as she was told more people had made donations to her based on her show of intelligence and courage.

She smiled broadly as she counted the monies, after which she expressed astonishment over the kind act done her.

"I'm very gratueful, I did not expect to be holding this huge sume of money while I in school."

Richlove Oduro receives donations

The recent donation follows Richlove Oduro's earlier receipt of GH¢1,000 from a Ghanaian man who was awestruck by her NSMQ comments.

Also, a renowned businessman donated medicinal products to Nsein SHS in the wake of Richlove Oduro's remarks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 views and 30 comments

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Richlove's gift

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted that the intelligent young lady was being acknowledged and rewarded for her NSMQ comments.

@KwekuRescue commented:

"Richlove you will go far in Jesus name . Goshers may God richly bless you."

@kingsleykekeli1587 replied:

"Sponsorship is on the way coming."

@feasibleopoku8990 indicated:

"May God continue to favour critical . minds like Richlove."

Nsein SHS student, clarifies NSMQ remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richlove Oduro clarified her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz.

In a video, Richlove claimed that her earlier comment was that NSMQ was not a benchmark for measuring intelligent schools.

She also denied claims that she tried to downplay the show's relevance.

Source: YEN.com.gh