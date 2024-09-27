Actress Nana Ama McBrown excited many of her followers when she promoted Sintex Tank Ghana's products in a video

The Onua Showtime host rocked a blue safety coverall, a red helmet and black sneakers while jamming to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje

Many people talked about her being the queen of ambassadorial deals while discussing the deals she had achieved in September 2024

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen promoting Sintex Tank Ghana's products in a video. This comes after she took to her Instagram page to announce that she was the company's brand ambassador on September 23, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown promotes Sintex Tanks in a video. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown promotes Sintex Tanks

In the viral video on her TikTok page, Nana Ama McBrown looked beautiful in a figure-hugging blue safety coverall and red helmet. She completed her look by wearing black boots.

In the video, the Kumawood star's makeup was flawless as she showed off the beautiful products of Sintex Tank Ghana.

Mrs McBrown Mensah danced to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje, which was released recently on September 24, 2024.

Video of McBrown promoting Sintex Tanks.

Reactions as McBrown promotes Sintex Tank

The video excited many fans, who tagged Mrs McBrown Mensah as the queen of ambassadorial deals in the country. Many people talked about the ambassadorial deals she had achieved in September.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on social media:

UNIQUEEN said:

"So how many ambassadorial deal does she have cos eiiiii 😩😩"

Thursday Goddess🖤 said:

"She’s really blessed…bagging Ambassadorial deals like nobody’s business❤️❤️❤️"

Erica Adu-Poku❤️ said:

"Nana Ama is collecting deals like infinity stones😭"

sweetmontemario said:

"I tap into your blessings for martin and tessy"

Khenzy Davidson said:

"Egoalso shouted eiii. How about the other celebrities? Only dis month. Ghandour cosmetics, Kivo and now Sintex. Wow congratulations Mcbrown"

scorpito1 said:

"Indeed this woman is really blessed. If u gt ambassadorial deals pass this lady just let me know"

TINO SHAKES said:

"Money is chasing wildly after Nana Ama.. That's so wonderful"

Kar Lite meets McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok sensation Kar Lite met actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown, and they jammed to his viral Kivo song.

Their meeting comes after McBrown was made a brand ambassador for Kivo, and Kar Lite is a brand influencer for the same company.

The video excited many people, who thronged the comments section to talk about the two celebrities' new collaboration.

