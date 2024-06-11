A video of renowned Ghanaian actress Ella Wan joining in a clean-up exercise in Dormaa has popped up on social media

The lady in a viral video was captured weeding a large field while community members cheered her on

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to hail her for supporting communal labour

Ghanaian actress Ella Wan has warmed the hearts of many after a video of her participating in a clean-up exercise surfaced online.

Ella Wan was captured weeding a large field in the video, which has since gone viral.

The Ghanaian actress, known for her versatile roles in Kumawood movies, was not seen entertaining people in the video. This time, she was captured displaying her talent on the field.

Ella delights as she weeds large field

The Ghanaian actress was delighted to partake in the clean-up exercise, which reportedly took place in Dormaa.

Clad in a straight black dress, Ella Wan beamed with a smile while weeding the field. Not even the scorching sun could deter her from weeding her heart out.

The video, which was sighted on the TikTok page of @official_ernestasante75, caught the attention of many. As of this report's filing, it had garnered over 7,000, with 7,127 views and 5 comments.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Ella Wan weeding large farm

Netizens who saw the video of Ella Wan were impressed and took to the comment section to appreciate her.

