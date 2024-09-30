Cyril Jr, a 17-year-old Nsein SHS graduate, shared his ambitious life goals in a video, stating that he has been planning his future since age nine

He aspires to become a Hollywood actor and aims to be a "wonderboy," helping others succeed in life

Several people who watched the video wished Cyril Jr well on his life's journey and hoped he achieved all of his dreams

Cyril Jr, a student who just completed his secondary education at Nsein SHS, has shared some of his life plans after school in a video.

The 17-year-old said that unlike some of his agemates, he planned his life years ago and has set annual goals for himself.

Cyril Jr, a former student of Nsein SHS, says he has been planning his life since age nine.

In a video shared on highschoolafrica, Cyril Jr said he wants to be popular through his craft.

“I planned my future at age nine, and I’m 17 now…and each and every year of my life must come with an achievement. In 10 years from now, Cyril is going to be a very great superstar. I want to be a wonderboy, and I know it is possible.”

“I want to be the reason why many people make it in life one day, raising lot of talent and craft in every aspect that is commercial. It is possible for everyone to be a millionaire. There ain’t special people to make it in life. We all have the capability to make it in life.”

Cyril, who studied general arts while in school, said he wants to be one of the greatest actors in Hollywood.

“I want to be one of the greatest actors in Hollywood in the world; top ten. It is possible. I’ve already planned my life.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Nsein SHS graduate's plan

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Cyril Jr's plans. Read them below:

Nana Akaaba said:

“Abeg God no dey create human again oo. reincarnation paaa these kids🥰🙏”

Edu's deco wrote:

“Where from these people kroaa. Intelligent”

Construction_Pioneers said:

“When u are a child , u can play with fire until you grow to know how dangerous you were tempting yourself into😂😂 Respect LIFE else it will humble you on the other side”

Essnya wrote:

“You're too matured for your age. God bless, protect and keep you. you will archive your heart desires”

Bigwiz said:

“You are on the right path bro Just keep focus”

Nana Akaaba wrote:

“Wooow 🥰 this Gen z kids are really brilliant ooo. their mind is open they don't think in box. woow am impressed”

Mawushie said:

“Who else repeated,'I ain't a common talent'? wow 😘”

