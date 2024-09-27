A video of a Ghanaian nurse sharing his grass-to-grace story has gone viral on social media

He shared photos sharing insights of his time as a street hawker and his current reality as a nurse

Many people who reacted to the video have congratulated him on using his grace to grass story to inspire others

A young Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many people after he opened up about his journey to becoming a nurse.

Taken to TikTok, the young man posted a video showing his humble beginning, where he was hustling as a street hawker.

The video then showed the aftermath of his quitting work as a street hawker and becoming a waiter before finally enrolling in nursing school.

After persistence and hardwork, he passed out with flying colours and now works as a nurse.

His current reality showed him in a happy mood as he neatly dressed in his nurse's uniform.

The video, which had raked in over 20000 likes and 500 comments, was captioned:

"If there is life, I am sure there’s hope one day".

Ghanaians commend the young man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended him for using his lived experience to inspire others.

albertanyarko4179 indicated:

"That's the doing for the Lord."

niinoinartey reacted:

"Waaaw! So this is the reason of your happiness, May God be praise; I now know why?"

Miss Naaya added:

"I tap into your blessings Alhamdulilah."

user415763759798legend replied:

"Wow i know my story will come true."

angelinadonkor220 added:

"God be with you and bless you more."e

veeluv wrote:

"Awwww God is not done with me yet."

Adombi Sarah added:

"We are nothing without God."

Street hawkers urge Ghaanaian to stay in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two street hawkers have inspired many people with their message about succeeding in Ghana.

The video on TikTok showed two street hawkers, a kebab and Brukina seller, urging Ghanaians not to relocate abroad.

The ladies, in unison, remarked that success in Ghana is possible, hence urging the youth to start businesses.

