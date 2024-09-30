Six Ghanaians currently on the 30,000km road trip from Accra to Paris have provided an update on their trip

The team have opened up on the challenges encountered so far and expectations for the journey

Netizens who took to the comment sections of the video wished them safe travel on their trip

The six Ghanaian men embarking on an adventurous road trip from Accra to Paris have provided an update on their 30,000km journey.

Currently, in Germany, the six men who are members of Wanderlust Ghana, a travel club in Ghana, are en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghanaian men on the Accra to Paris trip open up on challenges in video. Photo credit: @Wanderlust Ghana/Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.coom.gh on Facebook, a member of the team, Kwabena Peprah, summarized their journey so far as he opened up on the ups and downs.

He confessed that one major problem had been repair work on their cars and the need to stop to get the proper checks.

He made it known that even though they were behind schedule due to a stopover in Spain, the team remained resolute in their quest to drive 8,000 kilometres to their destination.

"The Lexus had some hob bearimg noise, so we replace the hob in Maurotania. The noise is still there on and off, but I would hold. We have some 8000 kilometers to get Dubai. The Raptor is gettimg some hob bearing noise "

As we speak, we had a coolant issue for the Tacoma because the radiator cap had caked up and was leaking."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish the Wanderlust Ghana team safe travel

Social media users who commented on the post commended the men and wished them safe travel on their Accra to Paris trip.

Suzette Oduro-Nimo replied:

"Awesome. Cheering you on.Keep on making more progress."

Ato Sam-ghartey added:

"Awesome T Kwabena Peprah you guys are focused in achieving the targets in spite of the obstacles, that is how every human being must do. The obstacles dierr e go come but you for resolve to overcome them and that's exactly what you guys are doing. More vimm. Kind regards to Kojo Saka for me."

Ato Sam-ghartey reacted:

"Oh T Kwabena Peprah you only took 3 cars? Thought the Land Cruisers were included ooo. Only Lexus Raptor and the Tacoma went for this journey? Wow."

Nana Benyin Anumel added:

"Charlie Charlie I doff my hat for you guys meeeehn!The production alone.Wow!I pray this union and collaboration continues or rather we see more Ghanaians venturing into such stuff to sell the Motherland."

David Neequaye Robertson said:

"Perseverance is key with this team....kudo."

Wanderlust Ghana flaunts cars for the trip

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Wanderlust team showcased the vehicles for their 30,000km trip.

They would use three cars—Lexus, Tacoma and Raptor—for the eventful road trip. Several Ghanaians wondered why no Kantanka vehicles were considered.

