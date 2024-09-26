Six Ghanaians on a 30,000km road trip have updated their location as France, with planned stopovers in Madrid, Paris, and Berlin

Six Ghanaians who are on a 30,000km road trip have shared an update on their location.

The audacious men shared on Facebook that they were lodged in France for a while.

Six Ghanaian men on a 30,000km road trip arrive in France. Photo credit: Pebble

Source: Facebook

In an earlier Facebook post, the group indicated they would make short stops in Spain and France before a longer stop in Germany.

“We will have brief stopovers in Madrid and Paris but spend a full day in Berlin so we welcome our supporters in Europe to make a date with us. Time and location will be communicated later.”

White men play King Paluta's song

Meanwhile, in a post corroborating their arrival in France, the members of the Wanderlust group on the trip indicated that they saw a group of French men playing King Paluta's songs.

“When you meet a group of drunken French men, all the way in Biarritz, playing King Paluta’s songs which they don’t understand, you know the dude has arrived," the group shared on Facebook.

Netizens wish Wanderlust members safe journey

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the team's arrival in France.

Nana Ama said:

“Ooooh I so love Campanile hotels with their trademark lakes surroundings. Have an adult beverage on me. Enjoy 😊”

Chris Eddy Murphy Hiatepe asked:

“Already in France 🇫🇷?”

Johnson Agyen Jedidiah Zion wrote:

“Chris Eddy Murphy Hiatepe yɛnka nkyerɛ wo?😂😂”

Justina Naana Mensah said:

“I pray for safe travels”

Nana Kwasi wrote:

“Wow. France already ! 🥰”

Abena Gadaffi said:

“Huh you donminit? already in France”

Abbey Nye Mamkpa Manye wrote:

“Please when you hit the road, go live. I am loving the speed.”

Evans Yeboah said"

“Keep up the good work! 💪👍”

Abbie Araba Obeng wrote:

“Biarritz is beautiful. If you have the chance and it’s not too cold, you must go to the beach 😊”

Wanderlust Ghana flaunts cars for 30,000km trip

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wanderlust showed the cars they would drive for their historic 30,000km trip.

The six men will take an road trip in three cars: a Lexus, a Tacoma, and a Raptor, each carrying two people.

Several Ghanaians wondered why no Kantanka vehicles were considered for the historic journey from Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh