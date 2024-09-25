Six Ghanaians who left Ghana as part of the 30,000km road trip have provided an update on the trip

The team who are using three cars for the trip have announced that they have arrived in Spain

Many people who commented on the post have commended them, with others wishing them a safe travel

Six Ghanaians who are embarking on an audacious adventure from Accra to Paris have provided an update on the 30,000km road trip.

A post on Wanderlust Ghana's Facebook page disclosed that the three-car convoy had arrived safely in Spain.

They arrived in the port city of Algeciras in Spain after driving through four African countries.

"Wanderlust Ghana's latest expedition, the 30,000 km cross-country overland drive, which seeks to travel from Accra to Cape Town and back to Accra, passing through Europe and the Middle East using a three-vehicle convoy, on 24th September 2024, safely arrived in the port city of Algeciras in Spain, using the Mediterranean ferry crossing, after driving through Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Mauritania and Morocco.

The expedition team departed Accra on Sunday, September 15, 2024, two weeks ahead of the planned departure date, owing to a few compelling considerations. The 30,000 km expedition is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, through the Ghana Tourism Authority, to promote Ghana's tourism potential and encourage visits to the country," the post read in part.

All the six men who set off from Ghana on September 15 were part of All six men on the trip were part of the 10,000km Accra to London road trip in 2023.

Netizens wish the Wanderlust Ghana team safe travel

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have commended the men, with many wishing them safe travel on their Accra to Paris trip.

Justina Owusu - Agyakwa commented:

"Wishing you you safe travels. So proud of you. God bless."

Martey Ebenezer reacted:

"All the best….stay safe. God bless our homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 and make our nation great and strong"

Pipi Yaw added:

"We thank God for ur life’s and drive safely."

Wanderlust Ghana flaunts cars for the trip

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Wanderlust team flaunted the cars they would use for their 30,000km trip.

They would use three cars—Lexus, Tacoma and Raptor—for the eventful road trip. Several Ghanaians wondered why no Kantanka vehicles were considered.

