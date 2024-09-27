A Ghanaian man, identified as Kwabena, has brought honour and dignity to his family after achieving a remarkable feat

Kwabena stated in the interview with Tony Vibes TV that he had become the first person in his family to travel abroad

In a touching video, Kwabena shed tears as he expressed gratitude to God and his family after moving to the UK

A Ghanaian man, who recently relocated abroad, has taken to social media to express gratitude to God for making his dreams come true.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man identified as Kwabena was overwhelmed with emotions as shared an inspiring story of how he landed abroad amid tears.

Kwabena, a Ghanaian man becomes the first member of his family to ever travel outside the shores of Ghana. Photo credit: @_tonyvibestv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kwabena, who currently resides in the UK, said his journey abroad is the most significant feat anyone from his family has attained.

Speaking to Tony Vibes TV, a social media content creator, the young man, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, said he considers his journey abroad as a calling from God.

"This is a blessing to me because I'm the first person in my entire family to ever travel abroad and I'm happy. I swish everyone would have this opportunity to also travel and see how the reality is," he stated.

Kwabena further thanked his friends and family back home in Ghana for their prayers and support throughout his journey to seek greener pastures in the UK.

Netizens react to Kwabena's emotional video

Kwabena's emotional video attracted reactions from netizens on social media. Some of these are gathered below.

@Adade_Jay Kay said:

"Travelling is for hustlers!. Friends travel and feel big.."

@Mansa Musa also said:

"if not for bad governance what is the blessing in this toilet cleaning?"

@Japheta Nyarko commented:

"Don’t let ur family problems back home stress you into killing yourself in abroad oo."

@Baweezy also commented:

"Travelling is not for the weak."

Lady sheds tears after travelling abroad

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady who recently moved abroad begged her family in the US to return her to Ghana.

The lady said she could not cope with the weather and food in the US, hence her request to return home.

Her reactions surprised her uncle, as was captured in a viral video trying to convince her to stay.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh