A video of a young Ghanaian man using his lived experience in Germany to advise the youth has gone viral

This comes after he disclosed that he was deported from Germany to Ghana for shoplifting a pen drive from a store

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the young man for his action

A young Ghanaian man, Goonman has caused controversy online after he opened up about the circumstances leading to his deportation from Germany.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Zionfelix TV, the young man who was speaking in an interview said his passion for music to shoplift a pen drive from a store in Germany.

A Ghanaian man recounts how she was deported from Germany in a trending video. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

"The price of the pendrive was €1.99 (equivalent to GH¢37) as I picked it and was walking the security doors and immeidately the police came to arrest me."

He said that even though he was assured that the offence would not come with serious consequences, he received a letter from the authorities informing him of the decision to deport him to Ghana, his home country.

He, however, showed appreciation to her mother for her tremendous support and ensured that he did not end up wayward.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video chided the young man for his actions leading to his deportation.

@salomeykoi8963 stated:

"So your mum was able to spend so much money to bring you from Gh but you were not able to ask her money for that cheap USB stick for your music which you knew she won't deny your request? You brought shame to her man.'

@kubilthomas9871 added:

"Bibinii nso y3 nipa oooo."

@Eva-ci4qs reacted:

"So why didn’t you tell your mum to give you money to do what you want to do."

Man deported for stealing fish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian boy was arrested in Canada for stealing a tilapia fish at a supermarket.

According to narrations from a video circulating on social media, the boy stole the tilapia, worth $5 (equivalent to GH¢78.21), at a Chinese shop in Toronto.

As a result, the young Ghanaian boy, who recently relocated abroad to seek greener pastures, has been deported back home to Ghana.

