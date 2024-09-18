Guru Wins University Of Ghana Legon SRC Presidential Elections
Guru, known in private life Maradona Yeboah Agyei, will become the next president of the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council (UGSRC).
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The Ghanaian rapper won the UGSRC elections held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.
According to Voice of Legon, Guru and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, polled 9,455 votes out of the 18,659 total votes cast.
His closest contender was Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah who garnered 6,645 votes with with his running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh. Three other candidates polled less than 2,500
In percentage terms, Guru and Adu-Yeboah garnered 50.7%, while Amponsah and Egleh managed 35.6%
Guru's disqualification and reinstatement
Guru's massive win comes off as a story of an underdog springing up a surprise as he had earlier been disqualified from the race.
The SRC's vetting committee had disqualified Guru and his runnin g mate for not meeting a constitutional provision of the UGSRC.
A statement released by the committee cited the non-residential status of Guru as the reason for disqualification.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh