Guru, known in private life Maradona Yeboah Agyei, will become the next president of the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council (UGSRC).

The Ghanaian rapper won the UGSRC elections held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Rapper Guru wins Legon (UG) SRC presidential elections

According to Voice of Legon, Guru and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, polled 9,455 votes out of the 18,659 total votes cast.

His closest contender was Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah who garnered 6,645 votes with with his running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh. Three other candidates polled less than 2,500

In percentage terms, Guru and Adu-Yeboah garnered 50.7%, while Amponsah and Egleh managed 35.6%

Guru's disqualification and reinstatement

Guru's massive win comes off as a story of an underdog springing up a surprise as he had earlier been disqualified from the race.

The SRC's vetting committee had disqualified Guru and his runnin g mate for not meeting a constitutional provision of the UGSRC.

A statement released by the committee cited the non-residential status of Guru as the reason for disqualification.

