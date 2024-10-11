DKB made a video from his hometown, Asutsuare, in the Greater Accra Region, showing off how clean the water bodies there was

He was proud that there were no galamsey activities polluting the river bodies and dared galamseyers to come and try it in his hometown

The video comes amidst strong calls for galamsey to put to an end as the country risks losing major water bodies to the menace

Ghanaian comedian DKB has shared a video from his hometown, Asutsuare, in the Greater Accra Region, showing the clean water bodies in the area.

In the video, he expressed pride in the local environment, noting the absence of galamsey activities that often lead to pollution.

DKB's video comes at a time when calls to end illegal mining or galamsey, have grown louder. Many Ghanaians have expressed concern about the environmental damage caused by these activities, with numerous demonstrations taking place in Accra in the past month.

In his message, DKB challenged illegal miners to come to Asutsuare, where the community has successfully protected its rivers. The comedian hinted at the possible calamity that awaited anyone who tried galamsey in his hometown.

Ama Governor speaks after being jailed

One of Ghana's popular anti-galamseyers, Ama Governor, was jailed for protesting but has been released.

She spoke after she was granted bail on October 7, 2024. In a report by YEN.com.gh, she and others who were arrested said they would not back down from the fight against Galamsey.

Her release from jail has sparked excitement from Ghanaians, who are happy to see her in good health.

