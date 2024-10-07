Pimapima is a Ghanaian living in Israel and believes he makes more money than some people in the US and Canada

He said even though he does not have legal documents in Israel, he would not relocate to any other country to do work

Some social media users who watched the video disagreed with his opinion, but backed his decision to stay in Israel

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man living in Israel said he would rather stay where he is than relocate to the US, Canada, or any European country.

The man, often called Pimapima, said Israel's only downside is that there is no leisure time since life there is mainly work-centred.

Pimapima tells DJ Nyaami that he earns more as an illegal immigrant in Israel than people with legal documents in US or Canada. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Despite the stress from work, Pimapima said he would prefer to stay in Israel than move to any other country.

In an interview, he told SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami that although he does not have legal documents, he makes more money in Israel than some people with legal documents in the US and other countries.

“You need to be courageous to live in Israel. Aside from the work stress, the war gives me another reason to leave the country but I will not go. I earn better than some Ghanaians in the US or Canada. There are jobs in Israel. You will get the money but will have to stay home.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Pimapima's assertion

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments from Ghanaian netizens.

@owusu3269 said:

“Not only isreal is no happiness,even Europe is the same;only work home.”

@automation247 wrote:

“One thing I love about SVTV is the variety it offers. The interviews are from all angles. Me ankasa I’m tired of uk, Canada and USA interviews. Dj nyame, you should have asked him what is in the bottle..😂 Looks like I know wat dey inside.”

@BoakyeNanaYaw said:

“What is he talking about! Some also in tretrem ahenkro also has built story building”

@BoakyeNanaYaw wrote:

“This some one who has document in America or Europe can compare him self to you , then the person is not hardworking 😊”

@samueloduro1873 said:

“Do not disgrace us, be of yourself and communicate well bro, Israel is not bad Dj, chairman come to Eilat the control in Eilat is not as Tel Aviv”

Man chooses US over mother and wife

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian living in the US said he would choose America over his mom and wife.

Bismark Opoku said the US government has been good to him since he entered the country.

Per YEN.com.gh, he said the two most influential women in his life were aware of his choice.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh