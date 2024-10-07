A septuagenarian joined Ghana's youth on the streets of Accra to protest against illegal mining and demand the release of arrested citizens

The 70-year-old man has called on the youth to keep on fighting and saving Ghana by any means possible since the nation belongs to them

Social media users who saw the video supported his call and said it was an encouragement to keep pushing for the end of galamsey

A 70-year-old man was part of the demonstration calling for the end of illegal mining and the release of some arrested citizens in Ghana.

The elderly man in black joined the protest and encouraged the youth to fight and save Ghana since they had many more years to live.

A Ghanaian septuagenarian says the country's youth must fight to save Ghana.

In a video, he passionately appealed to the youth to do everything possible to safeguard the environment for future generations.

“You should not allow for these things to happen. You are the true owners of this country. You are the youth. For me, I’m 70 years old. My days are numbered. You are the owners. You don’t have children yet. Don’t look on for them to destroy the country.”

When asked what the youth should do to save the water bodies, the man said:

“Fight and save the country. Use every means possible to save it.”

“If their forefathers had destroyed the country at the rate they’re doing, by destroying the country, destroying lands, destroying water and destroying the forests, would they have met a country? Where will the president have gotten water to survive? Don’t give them the slightest chance to destroy it. Be wild and save the country because it is yours. As for me and my mates, we are about to die. It will be left with you, your wives and children,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old man's protest call

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments on the older man's video shared by @SaddickAdams.

@_adomAsante said:

“He said we the youth should collect the country and put it there 😂😂😂 but my question is where exactly should we put it?”

@ModerndayGhana wrote:

“The words spoken are clear enough. Let the message sink in. We need this.”

@lorrenciaadam said:

“The best ever. God bless him #StopGalamseyNow”

@PyPapi said:

“With the old people’s wisdom and the young ones energy,Glory is ours” -Dr.Luther King 👑

@sheshoaa wrote:

“The future they keep telling us is here with us. The youth is no longer the future, we are the present and we deserve a seat on the table of decision making. We should stop voting for pensioneers as Presidents and MPs, they are detached from our realities!”

@LexMccarty said:

“We need to fight for ourselves before it turns into a Desert 🌵”

Ghanaian chef cooks for #StopGalamseyNow protest

In a related development, a Ghanaian chef who could not make it to the #StopGalamseyNow demonstration supported by sending food.

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef_keeks cooked fried rice with chicken and fried plantain to serve the protest, with many applauding his gesture.

