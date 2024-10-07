A poor trader has been supported by a fan of Ghanaian dancehall king, Shatta Wale after she was captured in a viral video praising the music icon

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the SM fan, known as Shatta Gee, donated undisclosed money to the woman

He also promised to rent accommodation for the poor trader while adding that he would cater for her needs

A member of the Shatta Movement Family (SM4LYF) has shown love to a poor trader after she was captured in a trending video expressing admiration for the Ghanaian dancehall king.

In a video that went viral on social media, the trader, an elderly woman, said she was a huge Shatta Wale fan and praised him for being an inspiration for the youth.

AN SM fan gifts a poor trader money and promises to rent for her after praising Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG & kwakudubai_official/x.

The poor trader while praising Shatta Wale in the video, also used the opportunity to open up about her challenges in life.

She stated that she was perching with a friend because she could not afford rent, adding that all her children are unemployed, so they are unable to cater for her needs.

Upon sighting this video, the SM fan, identified on social media as Shatta Gee offered to support the woman after he was touched by her plights and love for Shatta Wale.

Consequently, Shatta Gee donated an undisclosed amount of money to the woman to support her.

In addition to the money, Shatta Gee also promised to rent a room for the poor trader.

"Mummy, your story touch my heart and I promise I will look after you..I will get her a house and a shop," Shatta Gee posted while reacting to the woman's viral video.

Netizens praise Shatta Gee

Upon coming across the video, netizens thronged the comment section to praise Shatta Gee for supporting the poor trader.

@mabelodonkor said:

"God bless you so much shatta Gee, may you never lack any good thing in life. SM for life."

Beautymills30 also said:

"Awwwww, May God bless shatta wale."

@ZEBA SANOGHO commented:

"God bless you shatta wale 🇧🇫🇧🇫our God father from Burkina Faso."

@Azigie Wale also commented:

"God bless the person who is helping this woman, may the Almighty God bless and protect u and may he grant you all ur beloved wishes in Jesus Mighty name Amen and Amen, SM we large paah paah paah."

