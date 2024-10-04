A heartwarming trending video of a Ghanaian woman being appreciated by her children has surfaced on social media

In the video, the children joined resources to make their mother happy on her birthday

Speaking to YEN.com.gh Suleman Dadzie, an educationist and counsellor shared an opinion on the children's gesture towards their mother

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman was left speechless and overwhelmed with emotions as her children surprised her on her birthday.

The heartfelt display of love and appreciation by the children broke the woman down as she shed tears of joy.

A Ghanaian woman breaks down in tears of joy as her children surprise her. Photo credit: @hugsandkissessurprisehub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to narrations in the caption of a trending TikTok video, the children pooled resources to put a smile on the face of their adorable mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian woman, sporting an all-white attire, was selling in her shop when the children appeared unexpectedly to celebrate her.

The surprise was carefully orchestrated by the children with help from Hugs and Kisses, an online giftery store.

Aided by the Hugs and Kisses' crew, the children presented their mother with a bouquet of money, a cake, champagne

Oozing with mixed emotions, the Ghanaian woman relied on the lyrics of Nacee's Aseda gospel song to express gratitude to God for adding another year to her life.

She also thanked her children for appreciating her in that incredible fashion.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh Suleman Dadzie, an educationist and counsellor highlighted the importance of celebrating loved ones, especially parents, on their special days.

"Showing love, care, respect and honour must be shown on a daily but expressing them on special days increases the bond and cohesion between couples," he stated.

Netizens drool over the gesture

Upon chancing on the video, netizens drooled over the gesture of the children towards their mother.

@Abynah_Fadad said:

"God, please bless me so that I can make something like this for my mom this coming December."

@Suza also said:

"God bless them for remembering her struggle not all children will do so."

@mslee commented"

"why am I crying , I pray may my mum live long and eat the fruit of her labour , and I pray I mke mummy proud Amen."

@CINDY also commented:

"Mummy May the Heavens continue to bless you with long light with good health. Happy birthday."

Children celebrate their father

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the children of a Ghanaian man showed their love and appreciation for him on his birthday.

The kids came together to surprise their father and make his day memorable.

In a video that went viral, the father was presented with a basket full of groceries, a cake and champagne.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh