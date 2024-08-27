A Ghanaian street hawker boldly professed his love for a rich lady he met while hustling in traffic

A Ghanaian street hawker has expressed his love to a woman he met while hustling in traffic.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the street hawker, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was spotted attempting to woo the woman, who was stuck in the gridlock in her car.

A bold Ghanaian street hawker expresses love to a rich woman after meeting her in traffic. Photo credit: @love.gh_/TikTok.

In a rare act of bravery, the street hawker told the woman in plain language that he wanted to be her beau, promising to marry her if she agreed.

"I want to date you, and after that marry you," the young man was heard telling the woman.

The seemingly well-to-do woman was amazed by the street hawker's proposal, as she asked him to repeat his words so she could be sure of what she heard.

Without mincing words, the street hawker repeated his lines and proceeded to shower the lady with flowery words, expressing a strong desire for her.

"We will talk about this more tomorrow when I pass. We will talk about how to get the marriage sorted out," the young woman said amid laughter.

The street hawker then told the lady, whose face was not shown in the video, that he wished she could take him home right away.

Netizens react to street hawker's proposal

Netizens who chanced on the street Hawker's TikTok video shared their views on his love proposal.

@Ebenezer said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@RichObie_Nana Yaw also said:

"This be love postponement lol."

@ERA commented:

"Give this man money, he will multiply it in 1000 folds. Husband material paaa nie ooo."

@Philip Asare also commented:

"Everybody deserves love."

Hawker falls in love with Nana Aba

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a street hawker fell in love with Nana Aba Anamoah after a 35-second encounter with her.

The conversation between them started when the media personality asked the street hawker to read what he was carrying in his hand.

The young man, seemingly fazed by Nana Aba's beauty, struggled to read out the words on the writing board he was trying to sell.

