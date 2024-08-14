Renowned business mogul Daniel McKorley, has promised to take some street hawkers off the streets and offer them jobs

In a viral video, the CEO of the McDan group offered the young men some money and invited them to his office

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has extended an invitation to a group of hawkers she met on the streets.

McDan, who looked like he was on his way to a meeting, stopped and held a brief conversation with the young boys.

He offered advice and promised to take them off the streets. He also promised to give the young men jobs only if they responded to his invitation.

"Come to my office, I will give you jobs," he said.

After talking to them, McDan gave them a GH¢200 note to share and drove off. The young men were delighted over the encounter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over McDan's gesture

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to McDan's gesture. While some hailed him for encouraging the young men and inviting them to his office, others condemned the gesture, tagging it as a stunt to court public affection.

@Autin Nikey wrote:

"McDan services."

@BAD_FIRE1 wrote:

"Apuuu. format. how much is going to pay them."

@Awula Naa Adjorkor wrote:

"God bless him.'

@Young Prosper wrote:

"Election year, now u are coming to help them."

@user8900367160248 wrote:

"alooo.. steez nkoa."

@odehebimamleyleno wrote:

"Where is the office."

@eyemann wrote:

"I heard he is the only rich GA man. how can I get a job?"

@ANS wrote:

"What kind of job are giving them what if not that they want to do if really he wants to help them just establish what they are doing."

@powergomexx wrote:

"A woman told me that she need a job she was supposed to report today she didn't come I call her switch off."

@Harleyman wrote:

"Apuuuu! Azaaaa & we grow pass this jokes, this settings dierr 90s."

