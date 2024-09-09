Shatta Wale, in a TikTok live video, aired his frustrations over comparisons with his rival Stonebwoy and shared why they do not have a friendship

The SM Boss said he could not get along with Stonebwoy because of his foolishness and said they were not on the same level in the industry

Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy and his perceptions of the artist have triggered negative reactions from fans and critics on social media

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at his rival Stonebwoy over comparisons from fans and critics.

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy over fan comparisons

In a TikTok live session with his fans, Shatta Wale stated that he and Stonebwoy do not have any close relationship because of the latter's 'foolishness'.

The SM Boss said his issues with the BHIM Nation boss were similar to the ones he had with Samini in the past, but they have found a way to settle their differences and maintain a good relationship.

"Stonebwoy has his own people, but I can't roll with him because of his foolishness. It has gotten into his head. It was the same situation between me and Samini, but we are cool with each other today. We are cool now because I came to realise that they were playing with our heads."

Shatta Wale expressed frustration and disappointment with fans and critics who compared Stonebwoy with him.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker said that Stonebwoy's fame from his music career has negatively affected his attitude and convinced him he is better than him, even though he started his music career before him.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy triggered negative reactions from fans, who criticised him for attacking the latter and using his name to seek attention on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Shasta100 commented:

"Shatta wale is the most useless and confused artiste in Ghana now he fool like his fans naaa😂😂😂he gyimitu 😂😂😂😁."

SHAAKA commented:

"Always deh make people deh insult you free. Wey evil mindset this. Shatta Wale we Taya you chale. Some of us your fans Taya you. This clearly hate. Forget it be God wey deh Bless everyone but this is clearly envy."

Love me commented:

"Stonebwoy is not ready to give you attention for your up coming album 🤣."

shattawale commented:

"Wale, now you make it so obvious that you envy Stonebwoy. Leave the boy to shine. Your glory days are over. You can't be on top forever. You are too petty."

Missiah Gh commented:

"Sometimes I don't understand you you think you know something pass anyone for this earth everyday when you talk you know something pass someone."

Vybz Kartel hails Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel praised Shatta Wale during a TikTok live session with his own fans.

The Jamaican dancehall icon gave a shout-out to Shatta Wale and acknowledged their past music collaboration.

