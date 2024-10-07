Followers of a Kumasi-based content creator, Official Gunshot TV, have shown love to a female street hawker

In a video making rounds on social media, Official Gunshot TV presented GH¢3,000 to the street hawker

Official Gunshot TV spoke to YEN.com.gh and explained why he loved to use his platforms to help the poor in society

A street hawker's random act of kindness has brought her to the attention of some Ghanaians, who have reciprocated her gesture in a significant fashion.

It will be recalled that YRN.com.gh reported earlier that a Kumasi-based content creator, Official Gunshot TV, disguised himself and pleaded with the street hawker, identified as Dorothy, to give him some of the items she was selling for free.

A Kumasi-based content creator, Official Gunshot, gifts street hawker gifts thousands of cedis. Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Without hesitation, Dorothy gave out the item, an act that endeared her to the Kumasi-based content creator, who later gifted her GH¢1,000.

Following the publication of the video on social media, followers of the Official Gunshot TV were touched by Dorothy's kindness as they sent donations to be given to her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based content creator donated an amount of GH¢3,000 to the street hawker, who hails from Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region, on behalf of followers of his social media pages.

"After uploading the first video, where I gifted you GH¢1,000, some of the people who follow my page have sent me GH¢3,000 to be given to you," he said.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Official Gunshot TV explained what motivates him to keep showing love to the poor in society, especially women.

"I come from a poor single mother and I'm also a street hustle, so I know how it feels to have nothing or struggle to make it in life," he said.

Ghanaians praise Official Gunshot TV

Ghanaians on social media praised Official Gunshot TV for being a blessing to the street hawker, upon watching the video.

@Nana yaa also said:

"God bless u soo much bro."

@Osagyefo Youth Movement also said:

"God bless Official Gunshot TV Boss."

@SNOW LOCs commented:

"this boy is never going to lack."

@nana akosua gyasiwaa also commented:

"may the almighty God continue protect nd bless you for us.

@Isabella Tei reacted:

"He’s more than president ahhh God bless you okay."

YouTuber supports a visually impaired lady

YEN.com.gh reported that Official Gunshot TV showed love to a visually impaired woman, based in Techiman.

Official Gunshot TV gave the woman GH¢4,000 to help her establish a small business to fend for herself.

In addition to the money, the Kumasi-based content creator also presented the struggling street hawker with food items.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh