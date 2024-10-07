A video of a Ghanaian lady being celebrated by her best friend has warmed many hearts on social media

In the video on TikTok, the birthday celebrant was presented with a bouquet of money and other presents

The gesture by the lady in celebration of her best friend attracted plaudits from Ghanaians on TikTok

A young Ghanaian lady demonstrated her love and affection for her best friend in a profound way on her birthday.

The lady teamed up with Hugs and Kisses Surprise Hub to celebrate her best friend and present her with gifts.

A Ghanaian lady surprises her Kumasi-based best friend on her birthday. Photo credit: @hugsandkissessurprisehub/TikTok.

Some of the gifts presented to the lady included a bouquet of money, a cake, flowers, a gift card, and a bottle of champagne.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the birthday celebrant receiving her gifts.

The birthday celebrant, only identified as the CEO of GL Beauty Parlor, danced and jammed to the melodious tune from the trumpet in the full glare of her clients, who were seated in the shop.

Netizens react to the birthday surprise

The heartwarming gesture from the friend of the birthday celebrant attracted commendation from netizens who came across the video.

@kaakyeri_Ekua said:

"Anka friendship se yaaaa oooo but some friends are too broke."

@Jiji-ma also said:

"Please the man playing the trumpet where can I find him."

@Cathy commented:

"I don’t have a bestie at this point because of my bad behavior."

@Senanu_xx also commented:

"God knows how I’d want to do such for my girl.Praying for more money."

@let it go wrote:

"I wish to do this for my bestie but I scared they will scam me."

@Miss Portia also wrote:

"Will do some for you er."

@Naa.mhormhie reacted:

"Aww next month o they said they will be waiting for your order."

Lady surprises male bestie with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady surprised her male best friend on his birthday.

Mariam presented her male bestie with a bouquet of money and a bag with many more gifts inside.

The young man expressed gratitude to his female friend for making his special day so very memorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh