Ghanaian businesswoman, Chelsea Jones left a broad smile on the faces of street children at Nii Boi Town after she celebrated her birthday with them

Chelsea Jones donated food, drinks and other goodies to the street kids and some street beggars

Netizens who saw the video of the donation on Instagram marvelled and took to the comment section to praise the young entrepreneur

A Ghanaian businesswoman, Chelsea Jones has marked a new milestone in her life with a unique celebration.

Chelsea Jones, who is the CEO of the popular skincare brand Nickchels Skincare, visited Nii Boi Town, a suburb of the Lapaz to celebrate her birthday with some street children.

Chelsea Jones, a Ghanaian businesswoman celebrates her birthday with some street kids at Lapaz Nii Boi Town. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/IG.

In a video shared on Instagram by celebrity Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, the young businesswoman was captured sharing meals with the street kids.

Accompanied by her team, Chelsea Jones also gave each of the kids gifts in addition to the packs of food shared.

Aside from the kids, some beggars along the streets of Lapaz also received their share of the birthday goodies from the young entrepreneur.

According to a post on her Instagram business page, 1,000 packs of Food, water and drinks were distributed to the children on the streets.

Beaming with excitement, the street kids and the beggars expressed gratitude to Chelsea Jones for her heartfelt gesture.

After the donation, a surprise private birthday party was organised for Chelsea Jones by members of her team.

"The CEO of VDN Group @iamremsover who is also Head of Marketing for Nickchels Skincare together with his Team surprised me today. Thank you very much @iamremsover for this surprise. I wasn’t expecting it. Thank you very much," she wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea Jones' online community congratulated her

Chelsea Jones' online community extended their congratulations and well wishes to her upon coming across the Instagram video of her surprise birthday party.

@afia_cash said:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

@a_abenzoya also said:

"Happy birthday, dear."

@2kbread commented:

"Happy birthday queen."

