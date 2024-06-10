A teenage girl has surprised her male best friend with mouthwatering gifts on his birthday

The girl presented her bestie with a money bouquet and other gifts to celebrate his special day

The birthday boy hugged his female friend with excitement while thanking her for her generosity

A Ghanaian teenage girl has left her male best friend in awe after she surprised him on his birthday.

The lady, identified as Mariam, presented a money bouquet, comprising GH¢5 notes, as a gift to her bestie.

The young with his gift after his female friend surprised him Photo credit: @angeldoeboy1/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, wearing a school uniform, was captured standing beside a table by the road when the lady appeared from behind to surprise him with the money bouquet and some other gifts in a small bag.

The young man, identified on TikTok as @angeldoeboy1, grabbed and hugged his female bestie in excitement.

He was later heard thanking Mariam for making his day memorable.

"God bless you Mariam. I'm so happy, which lady would do this for her male bestie? I'm even shocked," he said.

A male's voice heard from the background said that the GH¢5 notes used for the money bouquet amounted to GH¢1,000.

The voice further labelled Mariam and @angeldoeboy1's friendship as "bestie with benefit".

Mariam denies dating her bestie

Netizens who chanced on the video flooded the comments section to praise the girl. Other comments also suggested that there was more to the two teenagers' friendship than they claimed.

However, Mariam, using the TikTok username @Nana Akuah dolla1 quickly quashed those suggestions, denying the existence of any amorous relationship between her and @angeldoeboy1.

A few of the reactions are compiled below:

@FÁVØŘÏŤĒ PÂÏÑ KÎŁŁĀ said:

"I don’t know where I even pick the girls am dating from."

@Itz Adjoa cuttie also replied:

And do you treat them well, treat them the way you want them to treat you

@AUGH also reacted:

"most men would receive their first flowers after death, you're blessed bro."

@Abedi said:

"boi the girl is in love, stop that bestie and go for he."

@Nana Akuah dolla1 replied:

"No we are just friends."

Lady sad as boyfriend fails to show up for birthday celebration she planned for him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady wanted to make her boyfriend's birthday memorable and planned a surprise for him.

Quite to the lady's disappointment, her boyfriend did not show up, causing all her efforts to be in vain.

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as social media users pitied the heartbroken girlfriend.

